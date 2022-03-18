High Plains opens track season indoors at Concordia

SEWARD – High Plains took to the track for the first time this season Friday morning at the Bulldog Track & Field Challenge at Concordia University. The Storm logged 14 points on the boys side to finish 14th in the standings, while the girls scored four points and placed 16th.

Kenzie Wruble collected the only points of the day for the High Plains girls during the triple jump. The junior recorded a jump of 31-09¼ and finished just shy of the podium in fourth place.

The Storm boys racked up all 14 of their points in jumping events. Senior Trevor Carlstrom put High Plains on the board with a third-place finish in the long jump, where he jumped 19-10. Fellow senior Lane Urkoski followed with a solid performance in the triple jump, reaching 39-05 to take silver.

High Plains did not score in any other events but notched a slew of top-10 finishes. Both the boys 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams placed eighth, while Gavin Morris added another eighth-place finish in the long jump and Mario Lesiak took 10th in the 400.