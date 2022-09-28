High Plains notches 13th win in 3-1 win at McCool Junction

MCCOOL – The High Plains Storm put up win No. 13 on Tuesday night as they defeated the McCool Junction Mustangs 3-1 in Crossroads Conference regular season volleyball.

High Plains won the first and second set by the scores of 25-12, 25-13, but the hosts bounced back with the 26-24 win in the third set.

High Plains (13-5) got back on track in the fourth set with the 25-14 win.

The Storm hammered 40 kills in the win as sophomore Rylee Ackerson had 11 kills on 19 of 24 attacks. Also making it to double figures in kills was senior Kenzie Wruble as she had 10 on 14 of 18 swings.

As a team the Storm was 97 of 124 on their attacks and finished with a .132 hitting percentage.

The Storm serve game was on point with 19 aces as Lindburg had six, while Wruble and Emily Ackerson had four each.

Setting up the offense was sophomore setter Courtney Carlstrom who finished with 29 assists on 88 of 88 chances. On defense Carlstrom also led the way with 14 digs, Wruble had 13 and Emily Ackerso 12.

No individual or team stats were available for the Mustangs who dropped to 5-12.

High Plains will host Class D-1 No. 8 Meridian next Tuesday night. McCool (5-12) will be at the Blue Hill Tournament where they will take on Kenesaw in their first round game.