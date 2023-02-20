OMAHA – High Plains earned three medals in Class D at the state tournament Saturday afternoon, and Twister Devin Nuttleman won one for just-down-the-road neighbor Cross County/Osceola in Class C action.

Wyatt Urkoski of the Storm parlayed three straight wins at 160 pounds into a shot at the title in his fourth bout against Levi Drueke from Neligh-Oakdale.

Urkoski experienced the thrilling walk of champions to the blasting sound of Queen in the darkened arena, Later, when time finally came for his match, he emerged through swirling fog into the spotlight beam in the packed CHI Health Center.

Urkoski came in with a mark of 44-8 to face 45-4 Levi Drueke of Neligh-Oakdale. Drueke proved too much and won the championship via major decision (11-2).

Devin Nuttleman strapped it up at 106 pounds for the Cross County-Osceola Twisters and battled to fourth in Class C. The only Twister state qualifier, the hard-charging freshman rolled up 14 team points and took Cross County-Osceola to 33rd in a field of 55 schools all by himself.

Nuttleman stepped onto the mat in the bout for third where Battle Creek Brave Ryan Stusse, Jr. waited. Stusse took the bronze by fall in 4:20 and ended Nuttleman’s inaugural high school season at a sparkling 50-4.

Gage Friesen and Levi Russell added a pair of sixth-place finishes for High Plains.

Friesen at 126 won his first match, fell in the quarterfinal round then elbowed his way up through the consolations to a chance for fifth. In his sixth bout of the three-day tournament grind he came up oh-so-short to East Butler’s Reece Kochian who survived a 3-0 decision. Friesen’s season concluded at 39-19.

Levi Russell finished sixth and turned in a season mark of 37-12. Russell went 4-0 in contended matches, then had to take a medical forfeit in the consolation semis. That sent him to the bout for fifth on the bracket against Kimball’s Matthew Johnson where Russell was forced to forfeit again.

The Storm scored 50 points, good for 13th in the final team standings.

Aquinas won Class D with 152.5 points. Elkhorn Valley (112.5) and Mullen (76) filled out the top three.