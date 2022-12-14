High Plains is doubled at home by Nebraska Christian

POLK – The No. 9 preseason D1 Nebraska Christian Eagles used a methodical approach Tuesday night and slowly pulled away from the High Plains Storm winning the first three quarters and sending the Storm to their first loss of the year.

Nebraska Christian (4-0) led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 22-11 at the break.

High Plains continued to struggle on offense as they were outscored 14-3 in the third quarter and lost the battle 44-22 in girls non-conference play.

High Plains (2-1) was led in scoring by senior Hailey Lindburg with 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting from the field. Five other girls combined for the Storm’s other 10 points.

High Plains was 7 of 22 from the field; 1 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc and 7 of 11 at the line. They recorded 40 turnovers in the loss.

No team or individual stats were available for the Eagles.

High Plains (2-1) will host Exeter-Milligan on Friday night.

Nebraska Christian (4-0) 14 8 14 8-44

High Plains (2-1) 6 5 3 8-22