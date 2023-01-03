High Plains in the win column after 48-12 win over Cedar Bluffs

BRAINARD – The first win of the 2022-2023 season took a little while, but a day before the end of 2022 the High Plains Storm boys registered their first win at the East Butler Holiday Tournament.

The Storm improved to 1-6 as they jumped to a 12-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and were never threatened as they led 29-6 at the break and went on to the 48-12 win.

High Plains had nine players with a number in the scorebook led by freshman Carter Urkoski with 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the field and 5 of 5 at the free throw line.

Next in the scoring column was Mario Lesiak with seven, while Haden Helgoth and Ayden Hans had five points each.

High Plains was 19 of 50 from the field for 38% and 3 of 21 on 3-point shots. They finished 7 of 16 at the line.

Urkoski had 10 rebounds to go with his 15 points as he posted double-double numbers.

High Plains (1-6) travels to Hampton on Thursday night for Crossroads Conference regular season play.

Cedar Bluffs (2-6) 2 4 3 3-12

High Plains (1-6) 12 17 14 5-48