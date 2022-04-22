High Plains in action at Palmer Invite in Fullerton

FULLERTON – The Nebraska Christian girls and the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys left Fullerton on Thursday as team champions at the Palmer Invite.

Nebraska Christian scored 53 of their 134 points in the middle and distance races as they gradually pulled away from second place Wood River with 99.5 points.

The High Plains girls who will be right back in action on Saturday at their home invite in Osceola finished in eighth place with eight points.

On the boys side the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs held off Wood River 114 to 99 with High Plains ending their day with 33 points and a seventh place finish.

The best result for the girls was a third place by Kenzie Wruble in the 400 meters as she stopped the clock at 1:09.69 and rounding out the scoring for the Storm was the 4x400 relay team of Alexis Kalkwarf, Wruble, Esperanza Lesiak and Courtney Carlstrom. The foursome was clocked at 4:47.18 for fifth place.

The Storm’s Trevor Carlstrom was responsible for 16 individual points as he won the long jump (18-10) and he finished third in the 100 meters with a time of 11.95. Gage Friesen was sixth in the same race.

Gavin Morris was fourth in the long jump at 18-2 ¾ and he took sixth in the 200 with a time of 23.98. Camden Morris was fifth in the 110 hurdles in 21.87 and Mario Lesiak finished sixth in the 400 with a time of 57.63.

The Storm’s 4x400 relay of Carlstrom, Javier Marino, Lesiak and Gavin Morris was fifth with a time of 3:58.44 and the 4x100 was fourth with a time of 46.79 behind Carlstrom, Marino and Gavin Morris along with Friesen.

High Plains will hold their annual invite today in Osceola starting at 9 a.m. This is a rescheduled meet from Wednesday, April 13 when cold weather forced the postponement.

Girls team scoring-1.Nebraska Christian 134, 2.Wood River 99.5, 3.Central Valley 85, 4.Fullerton 66, 5.Arcadia-Loup City 62, 6.Palmer 41, 7.Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 26, 8.High Plains 8, 9.Elba 2.5, 10.St Edward 2.

Boys team scoring-1.Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 114, 2.Wood River 99, 3.Central Valley 71, 4.Fullerton 60, 5.Nebraska Christian 57, 6.Arcadia-Loup City 53, 7.High Plains 33, 8.St. Edward 32, 9.Elba 7