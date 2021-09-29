High Plains has little trouble with McCool in volleyball

POLK – The 13-6 High Plains Storm buried the 3-12 McCool Junction Mustangs early, taking the first set 25-5 en route to a 25-5, 25-16, 25-11 sweep Tuesday evening. High Plains amassed 32 kills to just four for McCool Junction and outhit the Mustangs .362 to -.133.

Junior Kenzie Wruble hammered a match-high 14 kills to lead the Storm, while Gordona Howell added six and Hailey Lindburg and Courtney Carlstrom each notched four. For McCool Junction, Lana Rea notched two of the team’s four kills.

Carlstrom powered High Plains at the service line, where the freshman crushed a match-high eight aces. Lindburg and Howell followed with three apiece and Wruble added two as the Storm finished with 18 aces for the match.

Rea, Briann Stutzman and Josey Vodicka each had an ace for McCool Junction. The Mustangs had an advantage at the net, where Rea, Vodicka, Shelby Tritt and McKenna Yates all recorded blocks.

High Plains’ Emily Ackerson led both teams with seven digs, while Lindburg, Wruble and Carlstrom all notched six. Zarina Flaherty recorded a team-high six digs for McCool Junction.

Alexis Kalkwarf and Carlstrom both notched double-digit assists for the Storm with 15 and 12, respectively. Chelsea Stutzman led the Mustangs with three assists.

McCool Junction returns to the court Saturday at the Blue Hill invite, while High Plains is back in action on Oct. 5 at the Meridian tri.