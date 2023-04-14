CLARKSON – The High Plains Storm golf team hit the links twice this week with a triangular at Valley View Golf Course in Central City on Tuesday and the Clarkson-Leigh invite at Club 91 on Wednesday.

Valley View at Central City

Team scoring was unavailable for both St. Paul and Central City.

High Plains scoring was as follows; Cameron Bohahboj 61, Shane Cook 62 and Eli Bagwell 72.

Clarkson-Leigh Tri at Club 91

The team title at the Patriot invite went to Cedar Bluffs with a 362 with Humphrey St. Francis in second with a 369 and North Bend with a 373 in third. The rest of the top five teams included host Clarkson-Leigh with a 375 and Howells-Dodge with a 376.

High Plains had a team score of 523 and that was 13th in the 13-team field.

The Storm’s scoring was as follows; Cameron Bohahboj 116, Shane Cook 129, Kyleigh Farley 134 and Eli Bagwell 144.

High Plains will be in Clay Center at the Sandy Creek invite on Tuesday, April 18.