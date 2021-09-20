 Skip to main content
High Plains grid rally comes up shy against BDS
High Plains grid rally comes up shy against BDS

CLARKS – The High Plains Storm outscored the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles 22-2 in the second half Friday, but it wasn’t enough to wipe out a 40-point halftime deficit in a 42-22 loss.

Two quarterbacks tossed touchdown passes for the Storm, as senior Javier Marino completed seven of 18 passes for 82 yards and a score while sophomore Gavin Morris completed three of seven attempts for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Lane Urkoski led High Plains in rushing, racking up 49 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Morris also ran eight times for 47 yards.

In the receiving game, Cole Swanson caught four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, while Raul Marino added a 12-yard touchdown reception on his only catch of the day.

Mario Lesiak led High Plains defensively with 12 tackles, while Wyatt Urkoski added nine and had a tackle for loss.

The Storm dropped to 1-3 with the loss. High Plains returns to action Friday when Fullerton comes to town for Homecoming.

