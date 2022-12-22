 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High Plains goes to the break 3-2 after loss at Shelby-Rising City

  • 0

SHELBY – A close game at the half turned into a blowout on Tuesday night as the Shelby-Rising City Huskies improved to 4-3 with the 42-26 win over the High Plains Storm in girls CRC hoops play.

The game was a two-point battle at the break 14-12, but the host Huskies went on an 18-5 run in the fourth quarter and went to the final eight minutes with a comfortable 32-17 lead.

SRC won the fourth quarter 10-9 as the Storm dropped to 3-2 on the season.

No team or individual stats were available for either squad.

High Plains will be in Brainard next Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30 at the East Butler Holiday Tournament.

High Plains (3-2) 7 5 5 9-26

Shelby-RC (4-3) 8 6 18 10-42

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ep. 68 The Showdown: The 2023 football recruiting class

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News