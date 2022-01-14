High Plains girls with fourth straight by downing Nebraska Lutheran

POLK – After eight minutes Thursday, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights led the High Plains Storm 8-6 in their Crossroads Conference clash. The Storm flipped the script in the second quarter, however, outscoring the Knights 16-1 in the period to take a 22-9 lead into the locker room.

High Plains rolled from there, cruising to a 44-24 win – their fourth in a row after a 2-6 start to the season.

Junior Hailey Lindburg paced the Storm offensively, as she racked up a game-high 12 points and knocked down three shots from the floor. Lindburg also went 6 of 10 from the foul line.

Rylee Ackerson scored 10 points to join Lindburg in double figures, while Roberta Hines tallied eight and Courtney Carlstrom added six. Alexis Kalkwarf recorded four points and Hannah Hodgman and Allie Howell both notched two to round out High Plains scoring.

Freshman Rebecca Hueske scored 11 points to pace Nebraska Lutheran in the loss, while junior Lily Otte added six. Junior Jasmine Malchow notched four and Sophia Helwig and Marissa Endorf both tallied two points.

The Knights finished 4 of 10 from the charity stripe, while the Storm made 10 of 19 free throws.