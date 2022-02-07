High Plains girls start slow, fall at East Butler

BRAINARD – High Plains found itself in an early hole Friday night, as the Storm trailed East Butler 17-6 after one quarter of play. The visitors made up some ground over the final three quarters, but it wasn’t enough to erase the slow start in a 41-33 loss.

The Storm shot just 10 of 42 from the floor compared to 16 of 36 for the Tigers. High Plains connected on 5 of 19 chances from deep, while East Butler missed all nine of its 3-point shots. Neither side shot especially well from the foul line – the Tigers made 9 of 17 free throws and the Storm finished just 8 of 21 at the charity stripe.

Hailey Lindburg paced High Plains offensively with a game-high 14 points, as the junior buried 4 of 10 3-pointers and shot 4 of 13 from the floor overall. Freshman Rylee Ackerson scored seven points, while Alexis Kalkwarf and Courtney Carlstrom each added six to round out Storm scoring.

Lanae Aerts led East Butler with 12 points. The Tigers claimed a narrow 30-27 edge on the glass and turned the ball over 19 times compared to 22 giveaways for High Plains.

Kalkwarf pulled down nine rebounds for the Storm, while Carlstrom grabbed seven boards. Hannah Hodgman dished out a team-high three assists, while Lindburg led High Plains with three steals.