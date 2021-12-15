High Plains girls fall hard to Nebraska Christian

CENTRAL CITY – The High Plains Storm hit the road Tuesday to take on Nebraska Christian but were undone by a cold shooting night and 27 turnovers – 23 in the first half – in a 57-16 loss.

High Plains struggled to find much offensive rhythm for most of the night, as the Storm shot just 7-of-27 from inside the arc and missed their only 3-point attempt. Hailey Lindburg, Alexis Kalkwarf and Roberta Hines each scored four points to pace High Plains offensively, while Courtney Carlstrom and Espie Lesiak both added two points apiece.

Carlstrom led the Storm’s effort on the glass, as the freshman grabbed a team-high five rebounds. Kalkwarf and Hines both pulled down four boards and Rylee Ackerson added three as High Plains finished with 22 for the game.

Lindburg, Carlstrom and Lesiak each dished out an assist for the Storm, who dropped to 1-3 on the year. High Plains returns to the court Friday night at Exeter-Milligan.