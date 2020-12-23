High Plains girls can’t hold lead in Shelby

SHELBY – The High Plains girls basketball team enjoyed a strong start to its road game against Shelby-Rising City on Tuesday night, but it was the host Huskies who finished strong and got the win.

After trailing 10-5 after the first quarter, Shelby-Rising City outscored the visiting Storm 38-24 in the last three periods to earn a 43-34 come-from-behind win.

High Plains led 22-21 at halftime, but was held to just four points in the third and eight in the fourth. The Huskies were able to grab the lead by netting 11 in both the third and fourth to seal the win.

No statistics were available for either team.

The High Plains girls are now 1-4 on the season and will compete at the East Butler Holiday Tournament in Brainard on Dec. 29-30.

Shelby-Rising City improved to 3-4 with the victory.