POLK – The High Plains girls opened the weekend with a 54-17 rout of East Butler on Friday night but could not carry that momentum into their second game of the weekend when they fell to Cross County 41-13.

The Storm jumped over the Tigers early on Friday night, taking a 9-2 lead after eight minutes and pushing the cushion to 26-4 at halftime. Things didn’t get much better for the visitors after the intermission as High Plains outscored East Butler 15-4 in the third period and 13-9 in the final stanza to roll to a 54-17 win.

High Plains shot just 20 of 62 from the floor as a team, but the Storm got a big boost from senior Hailey Lindburg and freshman Peyton Hofmann. Lindburg buried 7 of 14 shots, including 4 of 11 3-pointers, and poured in a game-high 21 points as she singlehandedly outscored East Butler by four.

Hofmann canned 7 of 15 shots and added 14 points, while Courtney Carlstrom netted nine, Gahvi Lesiak tallied five and Rylee Ackerson finished with four. Rylee Hofmann rounded out the scoring with one point.

Defensively, the Storm were out-rebounded 36-25 but made up for that by holding East Butler to a miserable 7 of 35 shooting.

Peyton Hofmann and Lesiak pulled down six boards apiece, while Lindburg dished out four assists to pair with four steals and Ackerson swiped five steals.

Cross County 41, High Plains 13

The Storm could not continue their offensive production in Saturday’s road trip to Cross County. The Cougars led 10-3 after one quarter and 22-6 at halftime before putting the game away with a 13-2 run in the third quarter as the hosts rolled to a 41-13 win.

Cross County shot 16 of 36 from the floor, led by 12 points from Shyanne Anderson on 5 of 9 shooting. Lilly Peterson and Ema Dickey added nine points apiece, Adrienne Waller netted six and Lindee Kelley finished with four. Sydney Hengelfelt concluded the offensive output with one point.

Hengelfelt and Dickey both pulled down five rebounds to pace the Cougars, while Peterson dished out five assists and Dickey swiped four steals.

Team and individual stats for High Plains were not available.