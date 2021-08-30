High Plains falls by one to Lawrence-Nelson in football

LAWRENCE – The High Plains Storm got five touchdowns from senior back Lane Urkoski, but it wasn’t enough as the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders erased a fourth quarter deficit in the 58-57 win in Class D2 high school prep action.

High Plains led 43-38 going into the fourth quarter, but was outscored 20-14 over the final 12 minutes and fell to 0-1.

Senior running back Lane Urkoski scored four touchdowns and had 229 yards on 15 carries for the Storm. Urkoski was also 2 for 2 passing for 30 yards and had two receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.

High Plains rolled up 389 yards on the ground. Senior Trevor Carlstrom had a huge night with 165 yards on 11 carries and three scores. He also hauled in two passes for 30 yards.

The Storm led 23-14 at the end of the first quarter and held a 31-30 advantage as they went to the second half.

On defense the team was led by Carlstrom with 15 tackles, freshman Ayden Hans added 13 and picking up a dozen stops each were Urkoski and Mario Lesiak. Both Gehrig and Lane Urkoski had one fumble recovery each.

High Plains will get the home part of their season underway Friday as they host Omaha Christian Academy at 2 p.m. in Clarks.