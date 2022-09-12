High Plains edges McCool for home invite title

POLK – Six teams were in action at the High Plains invite on Saturday and when pool play came to an end the host High Plains Storm and McCool Junction Mustangs set up an all-Crossroads Conference final as they both went 2-0.

High Plains (5-2) wins came against Elba 25-14 and 25-9 and in the second round the Storm topped Heartland Lutheran 25-12 in both sets.

McCool (3-8) defeated Harvard 25-8 and 25-19 and in their second-round game picked up the 2-1 win over St. Edward 17-25, 30-28 and 25-17.

That set up the Mustangs and the Storm in the championship game. High Plains prevailed 2-1 with a 25-13 win in the first game, McCool bounced back for the 25-23 win in the second and the Storm capped a 3-0 day with a 25-15 win in the third set.

High Plains 2, McCool Junction 1

The Storm registered 30 attack winners to just 12 for the Mustangs. Senior Kenzie Wruble led the way with 10 kills on 17 of 22 swings, she also had a team-high four ace serves; one block and 14 digs.

Sophomore Rylee Ackerson had seven kills; one ace, four blocks, the team high, and seven digs. The offense went through freshman setter Gahvi Lesiak who had 20 assists on 74 of 76 attempts.

McCool finished with 12 kills as junior Kaeli Meehan led the way with five while junior McKenna Yates and Shelby Bandt had three each.

Junior Lana Rea had four blocks. Yates was credited with three and she also led the team in digs with four.

Sophomore setter Bailey Hall had 10 set assists on 67 of 69 sets.

High Plains - wrap

The Storm had 16 kills against the Elba Bluejays as senior Hailey Lindburg led the team with five on 5 of 5 attempts.

Wruble and Ackerson had three kills each, while Lesiak roped six service aces.

Lindburg and Lesiak led the way with seven and five digs respectively and Lesiak had 13 set assists.

The Bluejays had nine team kills with Jaime Wysocki and Maycee Radke the team leaders with three each. Radke had five digs and Melayna Kosmicki led the team with six set assists.

High Plains finished with eight kills and 12 aces against the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets.

Ackerson led the offense with three kills; Lindburg scorched six ace serves; Wruble had five digs and Lesiak finished with five set assists.

McCool Junction - wrap

The Mustangs had 12 team kills with sophomore Morgan Thieman and Kaeli Meehan at three each. The Mustangs were 40 of 49 on their attacks with a .061 hitting percentage.

McCool had three aces and freshman Ella Cark finished with five set assists on 22 of 26 chances.

In the win over St. Edward the Mustangs recorded a season high 18 kills in the match as sophomore Josey Vodicka led the way with six and Yates recorded five.

Bandt was the leader at the net on defense with four blocks, while Vodicka had three digs and Hall finished up with six set assists.

The Beavers cranked out 25 team kills with junior Izabelle Zurovski leading all players with 14 of the team total in kills.

The Beavers served up 10 aces with senior Gracie Baker leading the way with four and senior Malaina Francis finished with nine set assists.

McCool is at the Cross County tri along with Osceola tonight and High Plains heads to Riverside to join Palmer in triangular action.