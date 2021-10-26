High Plains earns volleyball finals berth at expense of Osceola

POLK – After a close win in the first set of 25-23, it appeared the High Plains Storm had captured the momentum and had the Osceola Bulldogs on the ropes.

But Osceola fired out of the gates and opened a 15-10 lead over the hosts before High Plains closed out with a 15-4 run and took a 2-0 lead with a 25-19 win in the second.

High Plains went on to the 3-0 win and secured their spot for the second year in a row in a district final with a 25-18 win in the third set.

High Plains head coach Brittany Klingsporn talked about how the team stayed the course in the second set despite being down.

“I just talked to the girls about staying in it and staying focused. We have talked a lot this year about even when you are down to keep a positive attitude and keep up the fight,” commented Klingsporn. “We just told the girls it doesn’t matter how much you are down by. Just to take it point by point. Osceola came out on fire in the set and really challenged us.”

High Plains cut the lead to 15-12 as Kenzie Wruble had one of her eight kills and the Bulldogs were called for a double touch.

Osceola used a timeout at 15-12, but when Osceola head coach Nicci Kropatsch took her second the Storm was on a 9-1 run and had opened a 19-16 lead.