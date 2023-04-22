FULLERTON – The Palmer track and field invite was held on Thursday at Fullerton High School.

Early morning showers gave way to sunshine in the afternoon, but the temperatures remained cool as Nebraska Christian piled up 131 points and distanced themselves from second place Arcadia-Loup City to capture the team title.

Third went to Fullerton with 70; fourth was Central Valley with 63 and rounding out the top five in the 10-team field was Wood River with 59.

High Plains racked up 53 points for sixth and Hampton finished 10th with just three points.

The Storm’s only win came in the 4x400 relay, where the team of Gage Friesen, Gavin Morris, Carter Urkoski and Lance Russell was clocked at 3:41.44 for the win.

Urkoski was third in the 300 hurdles, while Brodey Spurling placed in three events with a fifth in the 100 hurdles; he was fourth in both the long jump and the triple jump.

Haden Helgoth placed in both the 1600 and the 3200 meter races while Gavin Morris was fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200. In the pole vault Camden Morris was fourth.

Hampton’s only points came in the 3200, where Eli Arndt was fifth, and the high jump as Wyatt Dose earned a tie for fifth.

Hampton will compete on Monday at the Tom White invite in McCool Junction, while High Plains, Fillmore Central, Cross County and Exeter-Milligan will all be at the Shelby-Rising City invite, which gets underway at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Boys team scoring-1.Nebraska Christian (NC) 131; 2.Arcadia-Loup City (ALC) 87; 3.Fullerton (FUL) 70; 4.Central Valley, (CV) 63; 5.Wood River (WR) 59; 6.High Plains (HP) 53; 7.Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family (HLHF) 26; 8.Burwell (BUR) 21; 9.St. Edward (STE) 11; 10.Hampton (HAM) 3.

Results include event winners and area athletes who placed in the event.

Running Events

100-1.Zaden Wolf, CV, 11.88; 4.Gavin Morris, HO, 12.00; 6.Gage Friesen, HP, 12.10

200- Tyce Calleroz, ALC, 24.24; 5.Gavin Morris, HP, 24.99

400-1.Aiden Norman, FUL, 52.64; 6.Lance Russell. HP, 55.45

800-1.Brody Flynn, NC, 2:08.68

1600-1.Noah Fischer, NC, 5:55.16; 6.Haden Helgoth, HP, 5:09.78

3200-1.Jacob Swanson, NC 10:24.08; 4.Haden Helgoth, HP, 11:17.55; 5.Eli Arndt, HAM, 11:25.93

110HH-1.Kayden Smith, WR, 17.19; 5.Brodey Spurling, HP, 19.03

300 IH-1.Harrison Oberg, WR, 44.68; 3.Carter Urkoski, HP, 46.76

4x100-1.Central Valley 45.98; 2.High Plains 46.49 (Lance Russell, Gage Friesen, Helgoth, Morris)

4x400-1.High Plains 3:41.44 (Friesen, Morris, Urkoski, Russell)

4x800-1.Nebraska Christian 8:56.34

Field Events

Shot Put-1.Gavin Falk, NC 43-2

Discus-1.Gabe Langemeier, NC 140-00; 5.TJ Hiett, HP, 118-08

High Jump-1.Hayden Griffith, ALC, 5-9; 5T. Wyatt Dose, HAM, 5-3

Pole Vault-1.Roe Patton, FUL, 12-6; 4.Camden Morris, HP, 9-6

Long Jump-1.Vedell Juzyk, NC, 20-6 ¾; 4.Brodey Spurling, HP, 17-8 ¾

Triple Jump-1.Harrison Oberg, WR, 40-3 ¼; 4.Brodey Spurling, HP, 37-10; 6.Haden Helgoth, HP, 35-2.