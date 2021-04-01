High Plains boys take fifth in Osceola Invite

OSCEOLA – The host Bulldogs ran away and hid Wednesday, claiming victory in their own Osceola Invite by just shy of double over Humphrey St. Francis, 146 points to 76.

One local school, High Plains, finished fifth in the 10-team meet and another, Nebraska Lutheran, got 19.5 points from its small squad of boys to end up at the end of the standings.

Top eight results (the first six placements earned medals) for Lutheran began with impressive finishes of second for Trevor Hueske in both the 100-meter dash (12.04) and the 200 (24.48). Isaac Beiermann of Lutheran was eighth in the 400 at 1:00.79. It was eighth, also, for Lucas Corwin of the Knights with a run of 2:32.80 in the 800. Beiermann, Jace Dressel, Nate Helwig and Hueske took sixth in the 4x100 relay.

High Plains had more horses in the race, the result of which was more finishes near the top.

At the very top, the 4x100 relay of Gavin Morris, Lane Urkoski, Tanner Wood and Trevor Carlstrom grabbed the gold in a sprint of 46.84. The mile-relay of Javier Marino, Mario Lesiak, Cole Swanson and Lance Russell was third in 3:59.34.