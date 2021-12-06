 Skip to main content
High Plains boys eke by Giltner 40-37
GILTNER – A fast start spurred the High Plains Storm in their season opener at Giltner on Friday night, as the visitors led 16-11 after one quarter and 28-17 at halftime. The Storm held off a furious Hornets fourth-quarter rally down the stretch to hang on for a 40-37 win.

Jacob Smith led all scorers with 13 points for Giltner, but it wasn’t enough to walk away with the win.

Lane Urkoski paced the Storm with 11 points, while Mario Lesiak notched six and Gehrig Urkoski tallied five. Haden Helgoth, Tyler McNaught and Cole Swanson each added four points for High Plains. Raul Marino, Gavin Morris and Ayden Hans rounded out the Storm’s scoring efforts with two points apiece.

