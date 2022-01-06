High Plains boys 4-5 after win over Hawks

High Plains is 4-5 after 52-43 win over Hampton Hawks
Storm fire up 38 free throws as teams combine to shoot 61 in the game
POLK- Hampton tied the score at 39-39 with 4:10 to play in the game on a basket by sophomore Eli Arndt.
The Hawks run to get back to even came to a screeching halt as the High Plains Storm outscored them 13-4 over the final four minutes and went on to post the 52-43 win in boys CRC regular season action.
Hampton was keeping themselves alive in the game as through three quarters they were 12 of 15 at the free throw line.
High Plains on the other hand shot a lot of free throws, 38 and half of those came in the fourth quarter when they were 9 of 19. The Storm finished 18 of 37 and the Hawks were 16 of 24.
High Plains led 13-12 after one quarter, but Hampton’s 3-pointers by Eli Arndt and Drake Schafer sparked the Hawks to a 26-24 halftime lead. Schafer led the Hampton effort with 17, while both Arndt and Wolinski scored 10 points each.
High Plains senior Lane Urkoski had a game-high 21 points with 12 in the second half and he was 7 of 12 at the charity stripe. The only other Storm player to hit double figures was Mario Lesiak with 13.
High Plains was 16 of 39 from the floor and they shot 2 of 4 from 3-point range.
Hampton was charted with 3 of 22 from 3-point distance and overall they were 13 of 49.
Both teams turned the ball over 20 times and High Plains held a slight rebounding advantage of 38-36.
High Plains will be home on Saturday with St. Edward paying a visit and Hampton is off until next Tuesday when they host Heartland Lutheran.
Hampton (2-8) 12 14 4 13-43
High Plains (4-5) 13 11 15 13-52