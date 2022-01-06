High Plains boys 4-5 after win over Hawks

High Plains is 4-5 after 52-43 win over Hampton Hawks

Storm fire up 38 free throws as teams combine to shoot 61 in the game

POLK- Hampton tied the score at 39-39 with 4:10 to play in the game on a basket by sophomore Eli Arndt.

The Hawks run to get back to even came to a screeching halt as the High Plains Storm outscored them 13-4 over the final four minutes and went on to post the 52-43 win in boys CRC regular season action.

Hampton was keeping themselves alive in the game as through three quarters they were 12 of 15 at the free throw line.

High Plains on the other hand shot a lot of free throws, 38 and half of those came in the fourth quarter when they were 9 of 19. The Storm finished 18 of 37 and the Hawks were 16 of 24.

High Plains led 13-12 after one quarter, but Hampton’s 3-pointers by Eli Arndt and Drake Schafer sparked the Hawks to a 26-24 halftime lead. Schafer led the Hampton effort with 17, while both Arndt and Wolinski scored 10 points each.