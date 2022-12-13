High-flying York offense soars past Elkhorn

YORK – With three quarters in the books Tuesday night, the York Dukes and Elkhorn Antlers were locked in a tight battle. York held a slim 48-44 lead after both teams traded 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds of the third stanza, and a thrilling finish seemed imminent.

Instead, the Dukes came out in the fourth quarter and attacked the glass at will, fighting through contact to knock down shots and head to the foul line. York connected on 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter alone as they outscored the Antlers 26-15 in the final stanza and pulled away for a 74-59 win in a battle of Class B top-10 teams.

“Obviously, I’m pretty pleased. That’s a good basketball team. They’re long, they’re athletic, they’re physical. It’s a tough opponent to play,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said after the game. “I was honestly surprised we scored 74 points, and I’m surprised we gave up 59. We’ve got to go to work on our defense a lot, but we also played a pretty fast tempo so you’re going to give up more points, more shots, those types of things. We just have to clean up the things we can clean up.”

The Dukes’ decisive fourth-quarter run started on a Ryan Huston 3-ball with 7:44 to play, but after that the hosts took the ball to the rack nearly every time down the floor. Of the Dukes’ seven made field goals over the final eight minutes, six of them came from inside the arc.

“We talked about how we think we’re a good 3-point shooting team so we take a lot of quick ones, but where we’re really good is when we can spread the floor and get to the basket,” Lamberty said. “That was (Garrett) Ivey getting to the basket, (Austin) Phinney getting to the basket, (Ryan) Seevers getting to the basket. There’s a lot guys that can get to the basket and we said ‘go attack, go attack, go attack.’ In the fourth quarter they decided they wanted to attack the paint better.”

York shot 13 of 23 (56.5%) from the floor in the second half and knocked down 24 field goals for the game. Elkhorn also shot the ball pretty well, making 23 shots for the game, but they were less efficient after halftime as they shot 12 of 28 over the final two quarters.

The Antlers also had the game’s leading scorer as Ethan Yungtum dropped 24 points, but the Dukes’ massive edge at the charity stripe loomed too large to overcome.

Elkhorn connected on 7 of 11 free throws for the game, while York buried 20 of 28 (71.4%) chances at the foul line. Seniors Austin Phinney and Ryan Seevers led the way; Phinney finished 9 of 11 at the stripe – including a perfect 5 for 5 in the fourth quarter – and Seevers converted 6 of 8 free throws.

Behind them, Leyton Snodgrass converted 4 of 6 foul shots.

“That’s just mental maturity more than anything. The kids are comfortable there, but more than that they want to go there,” Lamberty said of the team’s free-throw shooting. “Not one of them shies away from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. They’ll all say ‘Hey, I’ll hold the ball and shoot free throws. Come foul me.’ We have a lot of those types of kids, so that’s always important when you get down the stretch in close games is you’ve got to have kids that can hit free throws.”

Elkhorn's Yungtum led all scorers with 24 points and Colin Comstock notched 21 in the loss, but the duo simply did not get much help they combined for 45 of the Antlers’ 59 points, and nobody else had more than five.

York, meanwhile, was much more balanced offensively. Seevers led the Dukes with 23 points, while Phinney tallied 11 of his 19 in the fourth quarter to help the hosts pull away. Huston also cracked double figures with 11 points and accounted for half of York’s six 3-pointers.

Garrett Ivey finished with eight points, Snodgrass added seven and Barrett Olson rounded out the scoring with three.

It was just another night at the office for what has been a very high-octane York attack this season; in three games (all wins), the Dukes have scored 76, 84 and 74 points. They’re outscoring opponents by nearly 100 points, with 234 points scored and 144 allowed on the young season.

Part of what makes the offense click is a veteran lineup that can score in a variety of ways and has the experience to not force the issue too often and anybody is capable of going off on any night, but perhaps more important is the way all the pieces mesh together, specifically Ivey, Phinney and Seevers.

“Ivey can get hot but he also realizes he’s got scorers all over the place, so he takes that role of distributor,” Lamberty said of the senior trio. “Phinney can be the athlete on the glass and Seevers can get to the basket, hit the three and run off the ball screens and get everyone else involved too, so I think they complement each other really well.”