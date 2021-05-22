Hiebner, Nun finish tied for second in Class C pole vault

sOMAHA-More than a handful of competitors remained when the bar went to 14 feet during the Class State Pole Vault event at Omaha Burke High School on Saturday.

Among those were Heartland’s Maverick Hiebner and Fillmore Central’s Conner Nun.

Only one vaulter made it over the 14 foot mark as Centura High School’s Eli Wooden was the only athlete to clear the height and by virtue of that he won the pole vault event.

Hiebner and Nun finished tied for second having cleared 13-6 as they had the less number of misses that the rest of the field.

That tie for second represented the best finish for area Class C athletes as the 2021 season officially came to an end.

Aquinas Catholic was crowned the boys champion with 53 points; GICC was second with 45.5; third went to Norfolk Catholic with 39, Wilber Clatonia was fourth with 36 and Freeman rounded out the top five team scores with 30.

Fillmore Central finished in 21st with 12 points; Heartland had 10 points and was tied for 24th with Valentine and Lourdes Central Catholic and Centennial was 41st with 3.5 points.

Chase County won the girls portion with 68 points, 18 clear of Hastings St. Cecilia with 49.