Hiebner, Nun finish tied for second in Class C pole vault

sOMAHA-More than a handful of competitors remained when the bar went to 14 feet during the Class State Pole Vault event at Omaha Burke High School on Saturday.
Among those were Heartland’s Maverick Hiebner and Fillmore Central’s Conner Nun.
Only one vaulter made it over the 14 foot mark as Centura High School’s Eli Wooden was the only athlete to clear the height and by virtue of that he won the pole vault event.
Hiebner and Nun finished tied for second having cleared 13-6 as they had the less number of misses that the rest of the field.
That tie for second represented the best finish for area Class C athletes as the 2021 season officially came to an end.
Aquinas Catholic was crowned the boys champion with 53 points; GICC was second with 45.5; third went to Norfolk Catholic with 39, Wilber Clatonia was fourth with 36 and Freeman rounded out the top five team scores with 30.
Fillmore Central finished in 21st with 12 points; Heartland had 10 points and was tied for 24th with Valentine and Lourdes Central Catholic and Centennial was 41st with 3.5 points.
Chase County won the girls portion with 68 points, 18 clear of Hastings St. Cecilia with 49.
The rest of the top five teams included Battle Creek (41); Lincoln Lutheran (40) and Crofton 38.5.
Centennial finished with four points and tied for 32nd with Nebraska Christian, Centura and Summerland. Heartland did not score.
Fillmore Central senior Garrett Nichols took fourth place in the 1600 with a time of 4:34.05. That was six seconds faster than anytime he ran this year.
The 1600 final was a battle between Aquinas’ Payton Davis and Friday’s Class C winner of the 3200 meters and new state record holder Carson Noecker of Hartington Central Catholic. Davis held off the sophomore by three-quarters of a second.
The rest of the events involving area schools included; Cross County’s Haileigh Moutray was 13th in the discus with a throw of 110-09; Connor Asche of Fillmore Central was 14th in the shot put with a toss of 47-5 ¾; Centennial’s Molly Prochaska was 21st in the 800 meters with a time of 2:34.21, while Centennial’s Daylee Dey and Cheyenne Danielson finished 13th and 15th respectively in the 1600.
Asche’s toss in the put was a season PR as was Moutray’s effort in the discus. Both Hiebner and Nun matched their season best number and Prochaska’s time was her best by .23.
Dey and Danielson both added to the list of personal records in the 1600 race.