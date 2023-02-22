STROMSBURG – Following a 39-35 loss to BDS on December 16, the Cross County Cougars were 4-3 heading into a tough Runza Holiday Classic tournament.

Since then they have reeled off 17 wins with just one loss and that came to the No. 5 rated D2 McCool Junction Mustangs in the semifinals of the Crossroads Conference tournament.

On Friday night Cross County may face their toughest test of the season against a seasoned Amherst Broncos team who comes in 18-6.

Head coach Mitch Boshart points to the loss at BDS as a changing point of the season.

“The spark that really got things going was honestly in mid- December when we had a hard fought game with BDS. I think that showed how good of a team we could be, and after the Christmas break, we came out and won our holiday tournament which again, showed that we were capable of being a good team,” commented Boshart. “Along the way we adjusted our offense, got better at defensive responsibilities, and found ways to get shots within the flow of the offense.”

The Cougars defense will be tested by junior Hannah Herrick, who according to Boshart “runs the show for the Broncos.” But Boshart was quick to point out that they have other guards who are not afraid to pull the trigger.

“She definitely runs the show for them. You turn on the film on her and see shots pulled up from way beyond the arc, and she hits them at a pretty high percentage. She also has a knack for driving and getting to the hoop or drawing fouls,” said Boshart. “One thing that you also see is that, as teams try to stop her, she is able to make good passes to teammates for opportunities, too.

“All of their guards are willing to pull the trigger from outside, but one thing that might get overlooked is that they are good backdoor cutters too,” Boshart added. “They know teams focus a lot on Hannah, so they find openings in the defense.”

The Cougars will counter with a team that has found success with a balanced offensive attack and a swarming defense.

Cross County averages 10 steals per game and has several players who are not afraid to mix it up inside on the glass.

The team’s leading scorer is junior Shyanne Anderson who averages 14.1 points per game, with freshman guard Ema Dickey putting up 9.7 and junior Lilly Peterson averaging 7.8 and the team leader in rebounds at 5.9 per game.

“We're normally a man-to-man team, but we'll obviously have to be smart about how we go about defending Amherst and their offense as a team. The big thing is obviously taking care of the ball. Amherst is known for their active 2-3 zone defense,” added Boshart. “We've got to make good decisions with our passes and make sure that we don't just settle for outside shots. We need to find ways to attack areas in the zone that can set us up for kickout shots as well as chances to find posts and cutters.”

The atmosphere at Cross County on Friday night should be electric for the 7 p.m. tip.

“It's been a fun season to see the growth of our team. I don't think that in November or even at 4-3 at Christmas time, that there were many people thinking that we'd be here today. The girls learned and adjusted to their roles well, and they've done a great job making big plays when the team needed them most,” said Boshart. “We're looking forward to the opportunity ahead of us. Amherst is a solid team, so we're looking forward to playing a great opponent in what should be an awesome atmosphere.”