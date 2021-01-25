Helwig’s near triple-double leads Nebraska Lutheran past Dorchester

OSCEOLA – The Crossroads Conference tournament basketball games at Osceola only got through two of the four scheduled contests on Saturday before the rest of the games were postponed due to icy roads caused by a snowstorm hitting the area.
The conference is planning to pick the action back up in Osceola on Tuesday, with the McCool Junction girls playing Nebraska Lutheran at 5 p.m. and the Exeter-Milligan boys taking on East Butler after at 6:30 p.m.
The Shelby-Rising City girls got past Dorchester 50-33 in the first game played in Osceola on Saturday. Shelby, the No. 10 seed of the tournament, will play No. 2 Cross County (12-3) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Osceola. This will be the second time these two teams play this season – the first was on Dec. 4, and Cross County got a dominating 46-8 win.
In the second game on Saturday, it was the Nebraska Lutheran boys winning 63-29 over Dorchester.
Lutheran’s win improves the Knights’ record to 8-4. Head coach Chris Beagle’s team was led by dynamic senior Nate Helwig, who nearly recorded a triple-double with a game-high 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Lutheran controlled the game from the start and led Dorchester 14-9 after the first quarter and 29-16 at halftime. The Knights’ defense held the Longhorns in check in the second half as Lutheran outscored them 34-13 in the final two quarters.
Trey Richert and Trevor Hueske chipped in with 12 and 10 points, respectively while both Sam Read and Alex Endorf scored seven.
Dorchester was led offensively by Blake Hansen, who scored 10 points. Garrett Tachovsky added seven points while two others – Kohl Tyser and TJ Belcher – had six.
Nebraska Lutheran will now play the winner of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and High Plains on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Hampton. BDS and High Plains will tip off at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Shelby.