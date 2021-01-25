Helwig’s near triple-double leads Nebraska Lutheran past Dorchester

OSCEOLA – The Crossroads Conference tournament basketball games at Osceola only got through two of the four scheduled contests on Saturday before the rest of the games were postponed due to icy roads caused by a snowstorm hitting the area.

The conference is planning to pick the action back up in Osceola on Tuesday, with the McCool Junction girls playing Nebraska Lutheran at 5 p.m. and the Exeter-Milligan boys taking on East Butler after at 6:30 p.m.

The Shelby-Rising City girls got past Dorchester 50-33 in the first game played in Osceola on Saturday. Shelby, the No. 10 seed of the tournament, will play No. 2 Cross County (12-3) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Osceola. This will be the second time these two teams play this season – the first was on Dec. 4, and Cross County got a dominating 46-8 win.

In the second game on Saturday, it was the Nebraska Lutheran boys winning 63-29 over Dorchester.

Lutheran’s win improves the Knights’ record to 8-4. Head coach Chris Beagle’s team was led by dynamic senior Nate Helwig, who nearly recorded a triple-double with a game-high 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.