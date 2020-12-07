Helwig’s big night leads to Nebraska Lutheran road win

DAYKIN – Behind Nate Helwig’s double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights picked up a 65-41 season-opening win in Meridian on Saturday.

Helwig, a senior, shot 73 percent (11 of 15) from the floor and also led the Knights with five steals.

Nebraska Lutheran led 37-28 at the half and ran away with the win in the third quarter when it outscored the host Mustangs 18-2 to take a 55-30 edge heading into the fourth.

Trey Richert chipped in with 11 points for the Knights while Sam Read added eight and Isaac Beiermann six.

Nebraska Lutheran took 23 free throws in the game, but made just 12. Richert led the team with three assists.

The Knights (1-0) will look to continue the positive vibes Tuesday when they visit St. Edward (0-2).