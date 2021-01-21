Helwig, Hueske lead Nebraska Lutheran girls to blowout win

WACO — It’s been a rough stretch for the Nebraska Lutheran Knights girls basketball team. The Knights came into Thursday’s home contest in Waco against College View Academy with an eight-game losing streak.
But their opponents, the Eagles, weren’t doing much better as they were on a six-game skid.
When the clock his zeroes, it was the Knights with smiles on their faces. Behind a balanced attack of 10 points from both Natalie Hueske and Sophia Helwig, Nebraska Lutheran stopped its rough patch with a 42-15 win to improve to 2-9 on the season.
Next up for Nebraska Lutheran is the Crossroads Conference tournament on Saturday. The Knights, the No. 12 seed, will open the tournament with No. 5 McCool junction at 5 p.m. in Osceola.
The Knights enjoyed a strong start to the game and shot out to a 12-5 lead after the opening eight minutes. Lily Otte scored five points during that stretch and hit a 3-pointer. Three others — Jasmine Malchow, Hueske and Helwig — all connected on a layup.
Nebraska Lutheran’s defense had even more success in the second stanza, holding the Eagles to only one bucket. The Knights, on the other hand, stretched their advantage to 20-7 at the half thanks to four points from Malchow and two each from Hueske and Helwig.
Nebraska Lutheran sealed the win in the second half, holding the Eagle offense to just four points in the third and four in the fourth.
College View (1-7) 5 2 4 4 — 15
At Nebraska Lutheran (2-9) 12 8 8 14 — 42
College View scoring: Gabrielle Langley 2, Emma Bermeo 3, Katie Calrson 2, Abigail Elias 4, Ava Foster 4.
Nebraska Lutheran scoring: Jasmine Malchow 7, Natalie Hueske 10, Sophia Helwig 10, Lily Otte 9, Marissa Endorf 6.