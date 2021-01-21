Helwig, Hueske lead Nebraska Lutheran girls to blowout win

WACO — It’s been a rough stretch for the Nebraska Lutheran Knights girls basketball team. The Knights came into Thursday’s home contest in Waco against College View Academy with an eight-game losing streak.

But their opponents, the Eagles, weren’t doing much better as they were on a six-game skid.

When the clock his zeroes, it was the Knights with smiles on their faces. Behind a balanced attack of 10 points from both Natalie Hueske and Sophia Helwig, Nebraska Lutheran stopped its rough patch with a 42-15 win to improve to 2-9 on the season.

Next up for Nebraska Lutheran is the Crossroads Conference tournament on Saturday. The Knights, the No. 12 seed, will open the tournament with No. 5 McCool junction at 5 p.m. in Osceola.

The Knights enjoyed a strong start to the game and shot out to a 12-5 lead after the opening eight minutes. Lily Otte scored five points during that stretch and hit a 3-pointer. Three others — Jasmine Malchow, Hueske and Helwig — all connected on a layup.

Nebraska Lutheran’s defense had even more success in the second stanza, holding the Eagles to only one bucket. The Knights, on the other hand, stretched their advantage to 20-7 at the half thanks to four points from Malchow and two each from Hueske and Helwig.