Heidtbrink to join former York College coach Connolly in Sterling, KS

“Reid is a very competitive kid. I feel like once he matures and he grows into his body he will gain the velocity he needs,” Connolly stated. “He already has a great curve ball. When he contributes to the program is really kind of up to him. It’s a wait and see, but if he has a strong work ethic and can develop both physical and mental strengths, he will be able to push himself.”

While pitcher is Reid’s first love, he is also open to other positions if needed.

“Coach has told me that the options are pitcher, catcher, and third base. They mainly see me as a pitcher with the others being possibilities,” said Heidtbrink. “I don't know how early I will be contributing to the team on the field, but I know that I will contribute on or off the field with my teammates and support the team no matter what.”

Reid played baseball last summer, but not for the York junior program who shut down the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I got a great opportunity to play down in Silver Creek for the Twin River Titans. This was a great experience for me, meeting new teammates and new coaches. I really enjoyed getting to play baseball even though our original season got canceled. The environment there was great and all in all a fun experience,” Heidtbrink added. “But other than getting to play with Twin Rivers, I worked out a lot with my dad in the front yard, on the field, and in the cages. I also got on the field with one of my fellow teammates Noah Jones, who is just as invested in baseball as I am.”

