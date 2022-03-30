Heiden Bowling Hall of Fame inducts two

After the passing of Bob Heiden in 2015, his family wanted to do something special for his passion and the sport he loved, bowling. They wanted to recognize others who loved bowling as he did, and thus the Bob Heiden Bowling Hall of Fame was created.

Bob’s wife Jeannine was also an avid bowler and a driving force behind the annual Hall of Fame event. She passed away in 2020. From now on it will be known as “The Heiden Family Bowling Hall of Fame” in honor of both Bob and Jeannine.

Nominations are collected from bowlers and given to the Heiden family to select the recipients each year. This is the sixth year for a female and male bowler to be selected with their names displayed on a plaque that is displayed inside the entrance of Sunset Bowl.

This year’s banquet was held at Kerry’s Restaurant in McCool Junction and planned by the York USBC Board. The 2021 recipients are Boyd Friesen and Mary Kohtz. Both have been long time bowlers at Sunset Bowl and each received a plaque commemorating the honor.