Heavyweights visit York for Dukes' annual team camp

Dukes faced Norris, O’Neill, Auburn and Beatrice

YORK - The action was heated on Thursday as some of the best high school talent and teams in the state were in action at the York boys team camp at York High School, York Auxiliary gym and the York Middle School.

There was also JV action at York Elementary School.

The action was even a little warmer at the main high school gym with no air conditioning and temperature approaching 80 degrees.

On top of that, 2022 Class B No. 5 Beatrice and Class C1 state runner-up Auburn and head coach Jim Weeks were in town.

The camp also featured two local teams in Hampton and Nebraska Lutheran.

York took on Norris in their opener at 8 a.m. and no final score or result was available. In their second game they got off to great start against O’Neill, but 3-point shooting by the Eagles led to a 10-point win for O’Neill.

With 13 of the 15 names that were on the varsity roster during the Dukes’ 15-10 season in 2021-22 and district runner-up finish, York will go into the season with plenty of experience both in starting positions and the bench.

Head coach Scott Lamberty said with so much experience returning it does change the approach a during team camps.

“It does change things a little bit. Every year, every summer is a little bit different and this is a group that we want to challenge as much as we can. So we went to the KU Camp last week and went to Norris on Tuesday for a couple of games and obviously our camp here so they are going to get a lot of challenges,” Lamberty said. “The other thing, this is a group of veterans that runs a lot of stuff so now we can work on some other things and use that as a jump start when looking at different things.”

York will return their three top scorers in senior Ryan Seevers (13.3), senior Garrett Ivey (11.9) and senior Austin Phinney (8.6) who led the team in rebounding with 7.7 per game.

Lamberty added that another area is building depth and they have been fortunate to be able to take several guys with them to camps.

“We’ve been able to take eight to nine guys with us every night. It hasn’t always been the same group, but that is a lot of guys who have gotten a lot of minutes and done a lot of good things,” stated Lamberty. “We have a lot of guys who are fighting for spots and that is good because that will only make us better.”

York came within one game last season of making the Class B state championship field last March in Lincoln. Lamberty said consistency is a key piece to taking the next step.

“I think one area is more consistency on defense and offensively it’s just a shooting thing, mainly better shot selection. We want to be more detailed in what we want to run and we put in a new offense last year and it was fairly new to us and we continue to work on different things with that now,” Lamberty added.

With so many strong high school teams in action on Thursday, Lamberty was asked if he brings certain teams in so his team gets challenged?

“Whoever wants to come we will bring in. I look at the teams and see how are we are going to make each gym competitive,” Lamberty said. “And sometimes it’s a guess with the size of school, but you look at the smaller schools who have been competitive against the bigger schools.”

“We will have one more summer league on Monday and a few workouts and that will be it for the summer,” Lamberty closed.