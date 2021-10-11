Heartland's Mestl stands 8th after day one at state golf

COLUMBUS – The 2021 Class C Nebraska Girls State Golf Tournament opened Monday at the Elks Country Club located north of Columbus.

Heartland’s Elizabeth Mestl came into the state meet having never missed qualifying or finishing lower than 9th place her first three years.

After Monday’s first round she is on pace to continue that streak as she fired an 87 and is in eighth place.

Leading the way in the individual race is Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt with a 78, in second is Cozad’s Lynzi Becker with a 79 and rounding out the top three is Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian with an 81.

Mestl started out three-over par after three holes, but stopped the bogey train with a par on No. 4. She was seven over after her first nine holes and put up three more bogeys before a par five on No. 13.

Mestl had a double-bogey on No. 15 before she closed with a par and two bogeys for a 43-44.

The senior will begin her final 18-holes at the high school level Tuesday at 10:57 a.m. from the No. 1 tee box.

The Class C team leader after 18 holes is Scotus with a five-stroke 369 to 374 for Broken Bow. In third is Lincoln Lutheran with a 386, fourth is Mitchell with a 405. West Point/Beemer and Valentine are tied for fifth at 408.