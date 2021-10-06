Heartland's Elizabeth Mestl qualifies for state in golf

LINCOLN – Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln hosted the Class C-1 Golf District this past Tuesday with the Lincoln Lutheran Warriors coming away as the team champions.
Joining the Warriors in qualifying as a team for the state meet are Lincoln Christian and Superior.
Lutheran topped Christian by 20 strokes 385 to 405, with Superior in third comfortably with a score of 417.
Both the Heartland Huskies and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves competed as well.
The individual champion was Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove with a 78 and second went to Rachel Volin with an 86. Tying for third were Heartland’s Elizabeth Mestl and Christian’s Maya Kuszak, both with rounds of 87.
This will be Mestl’s fourth consecutive trip to the state meet. Her resume is impressive with three top 10 finishes. Mestl was third in 2018 as a freshman and she actually led the tournament in the second round before weather canceled the event and she finished in third, one stroke back.
In 2019 she finished in a tie for ninth and last year she placed fifth.
Other Heartland scores included: Ruby Kliewer in 24th with a 116, Christina Adamson in 43rd with a 143 and Kambel Newman in 48th with a score of 154. As a team the Timberwolves score of 500 was good for seventh place.
Exeter-Milligan’s Rebecca Krupicka just missed qualifying as her 112 was good for 18th place.
Liberty Johnson finished in 38th place with a 132 and Kmila Benitez was 51st with an 18-hole score of 166. The T-Wolves’ Joleen Vossler was 52nd with a score of 170. Exeter-Milligan posted a score of 580 which landed them in 10th place.
The Class C State Tournament gets underway Monday, October 11 with tee-times starting at 9 a.m.