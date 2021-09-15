Heartland wins, FC still winless in volleyball

GENEVA – The Heartland volleyball team entered Tuesday’s match at Fillmore Central 3-5. Behind a strong night from sophomore Hayden Mierau, the Huskies swept the winless Panthers 25-20, 25-20, 25-17.

Seniors Ella Friesen and Ashley Brown led Heartland with six and five kills, respectively, but Mierau joined sophomore Allie Boehr and senior Cynthia Cerveny in a three-way group with four kills. Sophomore Mariah Tessman and freshman Jaelyn Brown both added three kills as the Huskies finished with 31 for the match.

Junior Felicity Johnson tallied a team-high 17 digs, but Mierau’s 11 were the second-most. Friesen added eight digs while Brown had seven.

At the service line, Mierau crushed five of the Huskies’ 12 aces. Friesen notched three aces and Brown had two. Mierau also dominated at the net with three blocks, and she notched 16 of Heartland’s 19 assists.

All told, Mierau finished with four kills, five aces, three blocks, 11 digs and 16 assists. Friesen also turned in a solid night, crushing six kills, three aces and eight digs.

Fillmore Central stats were not available. The Panthers return to the court Saturday for their home tournament, where they’ll seek their first win of the year. The 4-5 Huskies return home Thursday for a showdown against the Cross County Cougars.