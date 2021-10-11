Heartland volleyball handles Friend in straight sets

FRIEND – The Heartland volleyball team rolled into Friend on Saturday having lost 10 of their past 11 matches, but the Huskies were dominant Saturday, downing the Bulldogs 25-12, 25-12, 25-20 to improve to 8-16 on the season.

Senior Cynthia Cerveny and junior Riley Goertzen both hammered five kills to lead the Huskies, while senior Ella Friesen notched four winners and freshman Jaelyn Brown, sophomore Hayden Mierau and senior Ashley Brown each had three.

Junior Ava Tessman converted on two of three kill attempts for a team-high .667 hitting percentage.

Cerveny crushed three of Heartland’s 11 ace serves, while Jaelyn Brown and Friesen both recorded two. Ashley Brown Goertzen, Mierau and Tessman added one ace apiece.

At the net, Jaelyn Brown recorded the Huskies’ lone block. Ashley Brown tallied a team-high 11 digs, followed by eight from junior Felicity Johnson and seven from Mierau. Mierau also notched 18 of Heartland’s 22 assists.

The Huskies return to action Tuesday when they host David City.