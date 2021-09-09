Heartland volleyball falls to 3-5 after loss to Thayer Central

HENDERSON – The Heartland volleyball team welcomed Thayer Central to town Thursday night for its home opener. The visitors crashed the party, rolling to an easy three-set sweep of the Huskies to improve to 6-1 on the year.

After Heartland cut the deficit to 10-7 early in the first set, Thayer Central reeled off a decisive 15-4 run to roll to a 25-11 win in the set.

The second set started out fairly even, as the Titans led just 10-8 early on. However, Thayer Central again used a decisive closing run to ignite a spark, outscoring Heartland 15-3 down the stretch to secure a 25-11 win in the second set.

The Titans shot out of the gate in the third set, building an early 10-4 lead. However, the Huskies battled back and eventually cut the deficit to just four at 15-11 as Thayer Central burned its first timeout of the match.

Out of the timeout, the Titans rattled off four straight points to build the lead up to eight, but Heartland didn’t fade quietly. The Huskies cut the deficit to six at 22-16 but could not get any closer, as Thayer Central scored the final three points of the match to break out the brooms in a 25-16 win.