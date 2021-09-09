Heartland volleyball falls to 3-5 after loss to Thayer Central

HENDERSON – The Heartland volleyball team welcomed Thayer Central to town Thursday night for its home opener. The visitors crashed the party, rolling to an easy three-set sweep of the Huskies to improve to 6-1 on the year.
After Heartland cut the deficit to 10-7 early in the first set, Thayer Central reeled off a decisive 15-4 run to roll to a 25-11 win in the set.
The second set started out fairly even, as the Titans led just 10-8 early on. However, Thayer Central again used a decisive closing run to ignite a spark, outscoring Heartland 15-3 down the stretch to secure a 25-11 win in the second set.
The Titans shot out of the gate in the third set, building an early 10-4 lead. However, the Huskies battled back and eventually cut the deficit to just four at 15-11 as Thayer Central burned its first timeout of the match.
Out of the timeout, the Titans rattled off four straight points to build the lead up to eight, but Heartland didn’t fade quietly. The Huskies cut the deficit to six at 22-16 but could not get any closer, as Thayer Central scored the final three points of the match to break out the brooms in a 25-16 win.
Seniors Cynthia Cerveny and Ella Friesen unofficially led Heartland with three kills apiece. No one else had more than one kill as the Huskies finished with just 10 for the match. Allie Boehr and Hayden Mierau provided a solid threat at the net, as the sophomores unofficially racked up four and three blocks, respectively.
Heartland struggled at the service line, committing six errors in three sets. Friesen had the lone ace for the Huskies.
Thayer Central improved to 6-1 on the year with the win, while Heartland dropped to 3-5. The Huskies return to the court on Sept. 14 when they hit the road to take on the Fillmore Central Panthers.