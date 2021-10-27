Heartland volleyball bests Longhorns, earns district final berth

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies jumped all over the Dorchester Longhorns early and often during the Class D1-4 subdistrict finals Tuesday night, rolling to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 sweep to seal a spot in the district finals Saturday.

Cynthia Cerveny led the Heartland attack against Dorchester, as the senior hammered a team-high seven kills on 16 attempts and posted a .438 hitting percentage. Senior Ashley Brown and freshman Jaelyn Brown added six winners apiece, while juniors Ava Tessman and Riley Goertzen both notched three and sophomore Hayden Mierau and senior Ella Friesen each tallied two.

At the service line, Mierau and Ashley Brown led the Huskies with three aces each. Jaelyn Brown also crushed an ace as Heartland finished with seven for the match. She also led the Huskies’ effort at the net with five blocks – four solo and one assisted. Mierau added three blocks, Cerveny notched two and Goertzen and Allie Boehr each had one.

Three Huskies recorded double-digit digs, led by 14 from Goertzen. Junior Felicity Johnson added 13 and Ashley Brown notched 12. Mierau tallied 24 of 26 Heartland assists.

Heartland advances to Saturday’s district finals, where they will face an opponent that is still to be determined.