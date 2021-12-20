Heartland upends McCool in boys hoops

HENDERSON – Both the McCool Junction Mustangs and the Heartland Huskies had tune-up games Friday night, prior to their Saturday battle against each other in Henderson.
McCool lost its Crossroads Conference game to Shelby-Rising City 38-31 while the Huskies hosted Thayer Central in Southern Nebraska Conference action and topped the Titans 59-46.
Saturday, Heartland got the best of the Mustangs 42-32 to improve to 5-1. McCool goes into the holiday break at 3-3.
Heartland 42, McCool Junction 32
Both teams shot under 40% from the field. The big difference was at the free throw line where the Huskies were 11 of 20 and the Mustangs just 2 of 4.
Juniors Trev Peters and Jake Regier led the Huskies with 14 and 11 points respectively while Isaac Stark was the only Mustang in double figures with 12.
The Mustangs trailed 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and 24-15 at the break. McCool fought back to within 28-25 through three quarters, but the Huskie 13-7 fourth quarter scoring advantage was too much.
McCool was 12 of 32 from the field for 38% and the Huskies just 33% with 14 of 43 shots falling.
Another huge factor in the Huskies favor was their eight turnovers to 16 for the Mustangs. Heartland also held a 28-22 advantage on the glass with Kale Wetjen leading the way for the Huskies with eight and Jake Hoarty pacing McCool with six.
Heartland 59, Thayer Central 46
The Huskies jumped to a 34-16 lead through the first 16 minutes and never looked back.
Heartland’s Peters led the Huskies with 31 points on 12 of 19 shooting from the field and Regier added 17 in the win.
The Huskies were 21 of 46 from the field for 46% and 5 of 14 on threes. They connected on 12 of 24 free throws.
Freshman Landon Arbuck led the Huskies in rebounding with 11.
Thayer Central was led in scoring by freshman Sam Souerdyke with 25 points.
Shelby-RC 38, McCool Junction 31
McCool led 7-4 after the first quarter, but the rest of the game belonged to the Huskies who outscored the Mustangs 9-4 in the second quarter and led 13-11 at the break.
The Huskies won the final two quarters and improved to 3-2 on the year.
McCool Junction was led in scoring by Jake Brugger with 13 and Hoarty with seven.
The Mustangs struggled from the field with only 11 of 37 shots falling for 30% and that included just 3 of 12 on 3-point shots.
McCool will be off through the holidays and not see action again until Thursday, January 6 when they host Meridian.