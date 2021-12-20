Heartland upends McCool in boys hoops

HENDERSON – Both the McCool Junction Mustangs and the Heartland Huskies had tune-up games Friday night, prior to their Saturday battle against each other in Henderson.

McCool lost its Crossroads Conference game to Shelby-Rising City 38-31 while the Huskies hosted Thayer Central in Southern Nebraska Conference action and topped the Titans 59-46.

Saturday, Heartland got the best of the Mustangs 42-32 to improve to 5-1. McCool goes into the holiday break at 3-3.

Heartland 42, McCool Junction 32

Both teams shot under 40% from the field. The big difference was at the free throw line where the Huskies were 11 of 20 and the Mustangs just 2 of 4.

Juniors Trev Peters and Jake Regier led the Huskies with 14 and 11 points respectively while Isaac Stark was the only Mustang in double figures with 12.

The Mustangs trailed 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and 24-15 at the break. McCool fought back to within 28-25 through three quarters, but the Huskie 13-7 fourth quarter scoring advantage was too much.

McCool was 12 of 32 from the field for 38% and the Huskies just 33% with 14 of 43 shots falling.