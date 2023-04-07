FAIRFIELD – The Heartland Huskies joined five other teams at Fairfield on Thursday for the Sandy Creek track and field invite.

The meet had been originally scheduled for Tuesday, but due to unseen circumstances was moved at the last minute to Thursday.

Central City came away as the team champion in both the girls and the boys as the Bison girls scored 131 points, second place went to Superior with 115 and third was Doniphan-Trumbull with 103.

Heartland finished sixth with 43 points.

The Bison rolled up 183 on the boys side, second was Sandy Creek with 113.75 and third went to Doniphan-Trumbull with 90. Heartland scored 50.5 and finished in fifth.

Girls Scoring for the girls was Hayden Mierau with a fourth in the 100 meters (13.78) and a fifth in the 200 with a time of 28.67.

Senior Lilly Carr took fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:09:15 and in the field events, the Huskies had two place in the pole vault with Hallie Tessman second (8-6) and Emersyn Oswald fourth with a vault of 7-0.

In the shot put, Allie Boehr took fourth with a toss of 30-11.

In the relays the Huskies took third in all three.

4x100-56.93 (Lilly Carr, Isabel Johnson, Hallie Tessman, Hayden Mierau)

4x400-4:43.80) Carr, KatrinaMarie Epp, Johnson, Grace Regier)

4x800-13:25.78 (Eloise Casper, Reese Regier, Epp, Jamisen Klein)

BOYS

The only event win went to Nick Thieszen in the pole vault with a winning height of 9-6. The next best finish went to the 4x400 relay team of Trev Peters, Thieszen, Luis Alvarez and Zach Quiring. They were clocked at 3:48.61 and took second.

A third went to Zach Quiring in the 400 with a time of 54.54 and in that same race, Peters was fourth 54.83 and Alvarez sixth with a time of 56.51.

Also taking third was Garett Regier in the shot put with a throw of 42-11.

In the high jump Carter Siebert was fourth (5-4) and the 4x800 relay team was clocked at 10:03.37 for fourth. The team members included; Samuel Quiring, Holden Switzer, Trenton Goertzen, William Nielsen.

Hudson Regier was fifth in 300 intermediate hurdles (48.08) and sixth in the 110 HH (19.93).

In the 100 meters Samuel Friesen was sixth (12.24) and in the 200 Peters ran sixth with a time of 24.89.

The Huskies also had sixth places from Zach Quiring in the long jump (17-8); Samuel Friesen in the triple jump *35-6) and Garett Regier in the discus with a toss of 105-5 ½.

The Huskies will host their annual Heartland invite on Tuesday at 10 a.m.