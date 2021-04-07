Heartland track and field secures seventh place finishes at Sandy Creek

FAIRFIELD - The Heartland Huskies joined a nine team field at the Sandy Creek Invite on Tuesday.
Both the girls and boys locked down seventh place finishes. Doniphan Trumbull posted 113.5 team points to 106 for Hastings St. Cecilia to win the girls section. Superior edged the Doniphan-Trumbull boys 89-85 with Sutton in third at 74 points to take the boys team title.
Superior’s second place finish in the 4x400 meter relay, the final race of the day, gave the Wildcats the team title.
Heartland’s girls scored 18.5 and the boys pocketed 43 points.
The girls were led by Cheyenne Danielson who accounted for 12 of 18.5 Huskie points with a second place effort in the 800 (2:38.28). She captured fourth place in the 1600 with a time of 6:13.85.
The only other individual scoring was provided by Mariah and Ava Tessman who finished fourth and tied for fifth in the pole vault. Mariah cleared 8-6 and Ava went over the bar at 7-6 before bowing out.
The Huskie 4x400 relay team provided the final point with sixth in a time of 4:55.41.
On the boys side the points were pretty evenly distributed between the field events (21) and the running events (22).
Heartland’s Maverick Hiebner won the pole vault as he cleared 13-6 and picked up more points with a fifth in the 200 where he posted a time of 24.68 in the prelims and 25.04 in the finals. He added a fourth place in the 800 and was responsible for 16 team points.
Junior Trajan Arbuck scored in two field events as he cleared 6-2 in the high jump to finish third and took fifth in the long jump with his best leap being 18-7.
In the 400, Trev Peters took fifth (56.53). He was sixth in the 800 (2:21.50) and sixth in the high jump clearing 5-6.
Hudson Regier was fifth in the triple jump (36-4 ¼), fourth in the 110 hurdles with a clocking of 21.75 and fifth in the 300 intermediates with a time of 51.13.
Kale Wetjen ran a 24.25 in the prelims of the 200, but did not place in the finals and posted a time of 11.60 in the prelims of the 100 meters, but again did not place in the finals.
Heartland’s relays earned seven points as the 4x100 posted a time of 47.72 for third and the 4x400 ran 4:15.33 for sixth.
The Huskies will host their invite Tuesday, April 13 with the field events getting underway at 1:30 p.m. Both Exeter-Milligan and McCool Junction are also scheduled to compete.
Girls-1.Doniphan-Trumbull 113.5; 2.Hastings St. Cecilia 106; 3.Central City 74; 4.Superior 73; 5.Sutton 68; 6.Sand Creek 55; 7.Heartland 18.5; 8.BDS 17; 9.Lincoln Christian N/A
Boys-1.Superior 89; 2.Doniphan-Trumbull 85; 3.Sutton 77; 4.Hastings St. Cecilia 74; 5.Central 67; 6.Sandy Creek 59; 7.Heartland 43; 8.BDS 23; 9.Lincoln Christian 8.