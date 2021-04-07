Heartland track and field secures seventh place finishes at Sandy Creek

FAIRFIELD - The Heartland Huskies joined a nine team field at the Sandy Creek Invite on Tuesday.

Both the girls and boys locked down seventh place finishes. Doniphan Trumbull posted 113.5 team points to 106 for Hastings St. Cecilia to win the girls section. Superior edged the Doniphan-Trumbull boys 89-85 with Sutton in third at 74 points to take the boys team title.

Superior’s second place finish in the 4x400 meter relay, the final race of the day, gave the Wildcats the team title.

Heartland’s girls scored 18.5 and the boys pocketed 43 points.

The girls were led by Cheyenne Danielson who accounted for 12 of 18.5 Huskie points with a second place effort in the 800 (2:38.28). She captured fourth place in the 1600 with a time of 6:13.85.

The only other individual scoring was provided by Mariah and Ava Tessman who finished fourth and tied for fifth in the pole vault. Mariah cleared 8-6 and Ava went over the bar at 7-6 before bowing out.

The Huskie 4x400 relay team provided the final point with sixth in a time of 4:55.41.

On the boys side the points were pretty evenly distributed between the field events (21) and the running events (22).