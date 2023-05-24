COLUMBUS – By the end of the opening day of the Class C State Golf Championships, two teams had separated themselves from the pack at Elks Country Club. Kearney Catholic posted a team score of 320 (plus-32) to take a three-stroke lead over Grand Island Central Catholic into Wednesday’s final-round action, with third-place Yutan 18 shots back at 338.

Heartland carded a team score of 358 (plus-70) to end the day in a tie for ninth place with Ponca. The Huskies’ Creighton Friesen led the way, as he carded an opening-round 79 to land in solo eighth place after day one.

Friesen posted a front-nine 39 and back-nine 40 to end the round at plus-7, five shots back of leader Jackson Dunham from Kearney Catholic. Friesen birdied the par-5 sixth against six bogeys and one double-bogey on No. 18.

The Huskies’ second-best round came from Jacob Regier, who finished the day in a tie for 19th with an 83, 11 strokes over par. Regier’s round included five bogeys and three doubles as he posted nines of 43 on the front and 40 on the back, closing his day with four straight pars on Nos. 15-18.

Andrew Franz entered the clubhouse with an 18-over 90 for the Huskies, ranking in a tie for 48th. Franz, who began on the back nine, made the turn at 43 and posted a second-nine 47. He carded three pars on Nos. 8, 10 and 16.

Rounding out the Heartland contingent was Ryan Hiebner with a 106 and Zachary Miller with a 109. Hiebner tallied a 54 on the back nine and 52 on the front, while Miller notched nines of 53 and 56.

Fillmore Central’s lone individual qualifier, Alex Schademann ended the day in a tie for 13th with an 81, seven shots back of the lead. The senior opened with three bogeys in his first five holes but did a solid job grinding his way through the rest of the round, shooting a 41 on the front and a 40 on the back as he ended his day nine strokes over par.

Centennial also had an individual qualifier in action Tuesday, as Alex Hirschfeld – who teed off on No. 10 to begin the day – got off to a rough start, with three bogeys and a double in his first five holes, plus an eight on the par-4 12th.

However, the junior battled back, playing his final 13 holes at 9-over to end the day in a tie for 48th with a 90. Hirschfeld posted a 49 on his first nine and a 41 on his second.

The Class C state meet was set to resume action with Wednesday's second round. Opening tee times for day two at Elks Country Club were scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Class D golf

One area athlete also qualified for state in the Class D field – held at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte – as Exeter-Milligan sophomore Carter Milton posted an opening -round 79 to land in a tie for fifth at 7-over, six shots back of the leader in Pender’s Quinton Heineman.

Milton tallied three birdies on his front nine as he made the turn with a 39, then posted a 40 on the back nine.

The Timberwolf will begin his second round Wednesday morning with a 10:50 a.m. tee time in North Platte.