Heartland takes 40-22 football win at Thayer Central

HEBRON – Thayer Central led Heartland 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, but the Huskies dominated the host Titans from there as they scored 32 of the game’s final 40 points in a 40-22 win Friday night.

Junior quarterback Trev Peters turned in a monster performance against the Titans, completing five of 10 passes for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Peters also ran 25 times for 137 yards and three scores.

Kale Wetjen added 31 yards and another touchdown on five carries, and the senior also caught four passes for 92 yards and two scores to finish as Heartland’s leading receiver.

Peters nearly outgained Thayer Central by himself, racking up 242 yards of total offense and five touchdowns compared to 256 total yards for the Titans’ offense.

Defensively, Heartland allowed Thayer Central freshman Sam Souerdyke to run for 175 yards and two scores on 30 carries, but the Huskies held the Titans to just 84 passing yards and forced three turnovers.

Senior Zach Quiring recorded a team-high 15 tackles and added a sack and fumble recovery. Junior Tucker Bergen notched 11 stops and intercepted a pass, while senior Dawson Ohrt notched 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. Additionally, sophomore Hudson Regier tallied eight tackles and recovered a fumble.

With the win, Heartland finished a perfect 4-0 on the road this year. The 4-2 Huskies close the season with a pair of home games against Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Ravenna.