Heartland’s comeback spoils Wilber-Clatonia’s upset bid

HENDERSON-The Wilber-Clatonia defense knew the ball was going to be in Heartland junior Trajan Arbuck hands in the fourth quarter, but they still couldn’t stop him.

Arbuck willed the Huskies to the Southern Nebraska Conference semifinals scoring 32 game-high points, 17 in the fourth quarter as the Huskies advanced with the 76-65 OT win.

In the first meeting between the two teams, Arbuck scored 30 points, but the Huskies won going away 68-48.

On Tuesday night the W-C Wolverines (9-8) opened an 11-point second half lead over the Huskies behind the three-point artistry of 5-foot 11 inch senior Devin Homolka who tossed in 22 points, including five-three pointers.

The Huskies, rated at the No. 10 spot in the Omaha World-Herald C2 rankings went to the final eight minutes down 43-39, but the Wolverines quickly opened the margin to eight points.

That’s when Arbuck took the reins hitting four three-pointers in the fourth quarter, five in the game and also scoring on drives that resulted in two old fashioned three-point plays, the final one drawing the Huskies even at 61-61.

Wilber-Clatonia had the last possession in regulation, but the Wolverines couldn’t get a good look at the basket and a last second shot was off the mark.