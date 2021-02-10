Heartland’s Boehr is headed to Midland University

HENDERSON – When Midland University head football coach Jeff Jamrog walked through the door of Heartland Community School in Henderson armed with a scholarship offer for Nolan Boehr, it really made an impression on the Huskie senior.

“That was crazy because I wasn’t expecting it,” Boehr said of the meeting. “I had a recruiting visit the weekend before but I had to leave early for a basketball game, so I didn’t get to talk to the coaches much. But he (Jamrog) talked with me for an hour about the program and what he sees in me.”

The chat with Jamrog went well. Really well, actually. And on Feb. 3, Boehr made things official when he signed to continue his education and football career with Midland. He chose the Warriors’ program over others like Morningside College and Concordia University.

“They have a winning program over there, and their coaches’ philosophy and what they believe in as a football team and as a college are right in line with what I believe in,” Boehr said of why he went with Midland. “They were always just more involved in getting to know me more than everyone else.”

The 6-foot, 195-pound Boehr has the freedom to begin at either offense or defense in Fremont, but said he wants to start at middle linebacker. He’d like to get his weight up to around the 210 range.