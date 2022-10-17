Heartland routs Pleasanton 44-0

PLEASANTON – The Heartland Huskies jumped on host Pleasanton early and often Friday night, racking up 30 points in the first quarter and adding 14 more in the second. Heartland cruised from there, holding serve in the second half to cap the regular season with a 44-0 shutout.

The Huskies scored right out of the gate as Trev Peters returned the opening kick 70 yards to the house. It was an early sign of things to come as the senior added a 25-yard touchdown pass to Zach Quiring and a 61-yard touchdown run to make it 20-0 with 7:04 remaining in the opening stanza.

Peters finished with 67 rushing yards on two carries and completed his only passing attempt for the 25-yard touchdown. Quiring rumbled for 100 yards and a pair of scores on 11 touches to lead the Huskies’ ground game.

Hudson Regier finished 3 for 5 for 66 yards and a touchdown, while Carter Seibert was the Huskies’ leading receiver with two grabs for 54 yards and a score.

Merrick Maltsberger paced Heartland defensively with 11 tackles, followed by 10 apiece from Regier, Tucker Bergen and Landgon Arbuck. Regier also recovered a fumble.

Heartland opens its playoff push Thursday night when it hosts Exeter-Milligan/Friend. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.