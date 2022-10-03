Heartland romps past Superior 76-14

HENDERSON – Heartland senior Trev Peters only carried the ball nine times on Friday night, but he scored two touchdowns and ran for 192 yards in Heartland’s 76-14 win over the Superior Wildcats.

Peters also added a long punt return for a touchdown and he threw for another as the Huskies piled up 447 yards of total offense and improved their record to 4-2 and 3-0 in the D1-8 district standings.

Peters connected on 7 of 11 passes for 131 yards and hit Tucker Bergen on a 44-yard touchdown toss to open the game for six points. Bergen led the receiving crew with two catches for 69 yards.

After Heartland took an 8-0 lead, Superior answered on a 34 yard scoring run by freshman Kyler Boyles, but Heartland continued to roll offensively building a 48-7 lead at the break.

Senior Zach Quiring ran for 97 yards on 10 carries and he scored three times; junior Hudson Regier had a touchdown on two touches and 13 total yards. Senior Nick Thieszen scored on a 23-yard dash and finished with 27 yards.

Heartland ran the ball for 329 yards and added 138 through the air for their 447 total.

With a running clock the entire second half the Huskies still racked up a 28-7 scoring advantage which accounted for the 62-point win.

On defense the Huskies were led by Quiring with 11 total tackles, while Bergen and Carter Siebert each had six. Quiring had one fumble recovery which he returned 30 yards.

Heartland (4-2) will travel to Sandy Creek next Friday night and cap the regular season the following week at Pleasanton.

Superior (0-6) 7 0 7 0-14

Heartland (4-2) 24 24 14 14-76