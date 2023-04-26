HENDERSON – There was no team scoring kept when the Heartland Huskies hosted Centennial, Nebraska Lutheran and Sutton in track and field quad action on Monday.

All four schools will be in action this weekend as both the Southern Nebraska and Crossroads Conference meets will take place on Saturday.

Nebraska Lutheran will join a field of 13 at the CRC in Osceola, while Heartland, Centennial and Sutton will be in Hebron as Thayer Central hosts the SNC.

On Monday all the teams were able to get in some last-minute preparations for the upcoming conference meets.

Girls area wrap up

Centennial’s Savannah Horne won both the 100 and 200 meters events as she posted times of 13.08 seconds and 27 seconds flat. Horne is among the leaders in Class C in both events.

The Broncos' Ella Wambold won the 1600 (5:58.60), while Centennial’s team of Cambria Saunders, Bree Nisly, Samara Ruether and Horne won the 4x100 relay with a time of 53.41. Ruether also won the pole vault, clearing 9-6, and Saunders won the triple jump as she posted a mark of 33-3 ½. In the 1600 Grace Schernikau was second for the Broncos with a time of 5:58.93.

Centennial also won both of the throws as Cora Hoffschneider tossed the shot put 34-6 ½ and Lauryn Breitkreutz, a sophomore, was the winner in the discus with a throw of 103-09.

Nebraska Lutheran freshman Sam Hueske won the long jump with a mark of 15-8 ½ and also finished second in both the 100 meters (13.50) and the 200 meters with a clocking of 27.70.

Senior Jasmine Malchow was second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.78). Third-place efforts were turned in by Marissa Endorf in the 1600 (6:21.87) and the 4x100 relay team of Karynn Bretschneider, Tenley Williamson, Malchow and Hueske as they were clocked at 54.67.

Junior Kaylee Schoen was third in the high jump (4-4).

Heartland’s Hayden Mierau was third in both the 100 (13.73) and 200 (27.90) meters; in the 400 the Huskies took second and third with Isabel Johnson and Grace Regier. Their times were 1:10.92 and 1:11.0, respectively.

The Huskies' 4x400 relay team (Lilly Carr, KatrinaMarie Epp, Johnson and Regier) took third with a time of 4:48.55.

In the pole vault Emersyn Oswald was second (7-6) and Allie Boehr took third in the shot put with a throw of 32-1 ½.

Boys area wrap up

Nebraska Lutheran’s Isaac Beiermann and Trey Richert went first and third in the 100 meters with Beiermann clocked at 11.79 and Richert 12.14 seconds.

Junior Lucas Corwin won the 800 with a 2:07.75, Richert cleared 5-10 to win the high jump and Jace Dressel won the triple jump with a distance of 38-4.

The Knights got second-place efforts from Beiermann in the 400 meters (55.48), Luke Otte - a freshman - in the 1600 (5:30.75) and Lukas Worster finished right behind Dressel in the triple jump with a 36-11 ½.

The Knights won the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:43.32. That team consisted of Otte, Weston Koontz, Dressel and Corwin.

Centennial was strong in the throws with Jayde Gumaer and Xavier Ettwein posting second and third place efforts with throws of 142-0 and 130-0, respectively.

In the shot put the Broncos also went 2-3 as Ettwein tossed the weight 46-5 ½ and Paul Fehlhafer threw 44-10.

Jordan Wagner won both the 110 and 300 hurdles with times of 20.81 and 48.53 seconds and the Centennial 4x100 relay team of Breckin Schoepf, Lane Zimmer, Camden Winkelman and John Fehlhafer took the top spot with a clocking of 48.11.

In the 1600 Clinton Turnbull was a winner with a time of 5:07.85. He also won the 3200 with a time of 11:07.40.

Winkelman cleared 10-0 to place second in the pole vault and the Broncos' 4x400 relay also took second with a time of 3:56.33. Those team members were Zimmer, Schoepf, Winkelman and John Fehlhafer.

Heartland’s only win came in the pole vault, where freshman Kaleb Ostrander cleared 10-0 to pick up the win.

Heartland did have a few second places as freshman Samuel Friesen ran 12.11 in the 100 and sophomore Langdon Arbuck cleared 5-10 in the high jump.

The CRC meet will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the SNC is set for a 10 a.m. start.