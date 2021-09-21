Heartland overpowers Hampton on volleyball court

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies entered Tuesday night’s home match against the Hampton Hawks looking to rebound after getting swept at home against Cross County last Thursday. Powered by the senior trio of Cynthia Cerveny, Ashley Brown and Ella Friesen, the Huskies bounced back in a big way with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of the Hawks to improve to 5-6 on the season.

Cerveny unofficially hammered a match-high nine kills as Heartland finished with 31 for the match. Brown added six kills while Friesen and Hayden Mierau chipped in four kills apiece. Riley Goertzen and Allie Boehr also recorded multiple kills for Heartland with three apiece.

The Huskies scored the first four points of the match, but Hampton battled back and eventually cut the deficit to 13-12. After a Heartland point, the Hawks ripped off five straight points and took a 17-14 lead. The teams traded points until the Huskies tied the set at 20 on a Boehr kill. Heartland went on a 5-0 run to take a 23-20 lead in the set.

Hampton rebounded with three consecutive points of its own to tie the set, but Heartland scored the next two to pull out a 25-23 win.