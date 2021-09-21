Heartland overpowers Hampton on volleyball court

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies entered Tuesday night’s home match against the Hampton Hawks looking to rebound after getting swept at home against Cross County last Thursday. Powered by the senior trio of Cynthia Cerveny, Ashley Brown and Ella Friesen, the Huskies bounced back in a big way with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of the Hawks to improve to 5-6 on the season.
Cerveny unofficially hammered a match-high nine kills as Heartland finished with 31 for the match. Brown added six kills while Friesen and Hayden Mierau chipped in four kills apiece. Riley Goertzen and Allie Boehr also recorded multiple kills for Heartland with three apiece.
The Huskies scored the first four points of the match, but Hampton battled back and eventually cut the deficit to 13-12. After a Heartland point, the Hawks ripped off five straight points and took a 17-14 lead. The teams traded points until the Huskies tied the set at 20 on a Boehr kill. Heartland went on a 5-0 run to take a 23-20 lead in the set.
Hampton rebounded with three consecutive points of its own to tie the set, but Heartland scored the next two to pull out a 25-23 win.
In the second set, Heartland led 16-15 before a Hampton service error kickstarted a 5-0 Huskies run. Heartland extended the lead to 23-17 before the Hawks rattled off six straight points and cut the deficit to one. Hampton then fought off one set point before Heartland pulled out a 25-23 win.
The Hawks built an early 9-5 lead in the third set as they looked to avoid a sweep, but the Huskies roared back and eventually tied the set at 10 on a Brown kill.
The two teams traded points until Heartland led 17-15, and a Hampton net violation sparked the Huskies to a 5-0 run as they seized control of the set. Hampton ended the run with a kill, but Mierau notched a kill after saving a block attempt and Brown followed with a kill of her own to set up match point.
Hampton fought off two match points, but a service error ended the set and the match as the Huskies took a 25-18 win to complete the sweep.
Heartland tallied nine aces in the sweep, led by three from Goertzen. Friesen and Cerveny added two apiece, while Mierau and Mariah Tessman each had one.
Hampton recorded just 15 kills for the match, 11 of which came from either Kylie Mersch or Zaya Stuart. Mersch hammered six kills, while Stuart added five.
Lillian Dose crushed three aces for the Hawks, who dropped to 6-9 on the year with the loss.
Heartland returns to the court Thursday when McCool Junction comes to town, while Hampton hits the road to take on Kenesaw.
