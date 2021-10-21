Heartland outmatched in second half against Stanton in playoff football

STANTON – For a half, the No. 12 seed Heartland Huskies hung with the No. 5 seed Stanton Mustangs as the hosts took just a 14-6 lead into the locker room. In a harbinger of what was to come in the second half, however, Stanton returned the opening kick of the half 75 yards for a touchdown.
The Mustangs never looked back, outscoring the Huskies 43-6 over the final 24 minutes en route to a 57-12 win in the opening round of the Class D1 playoffs Thursday night.
Heartland received the opening kickoff and went three-and-out on its opening possession, and Stanton returned the ensuing punt back to the Huskies’ 22-yard line. The Heartland defense held from there, however, forcing a turnover on downs when senior Trajan Arbuck swatted down a fourth-down pass in the end zone.
The Huskies failed to capitalize, going three-and-out on their next possession. The ensuing punt went out of bounds at the Heartland 24-yard line, setting up the Mustangs in prime field position.
However, the Heartland defense came up with another stop, as Zachariah Quiring sacked Mustang quarterback Parker Krusemark for a three-yard loss on third down. Stanton went for it on fourth down and failed to convert, but the Mustangs defense forced another punt on the third Heartland possession.
Once more, the Huskies defense made a stand. Stanton bobbled a snap on their next possession and Merrick Maltsberger fell on the ball deep in Mustangs territory.
Heartland capitalized, as junior quarterback Trev Peters found senior running back Kale Wetjen on the screen pass on a third-and-13. Wetjen did the rest, breaking free for a 27-yard touchdown to open the scoring. The Huskies went for two and didn’t get it but took the 6-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Stanton responded immediately as Krusemark ripped off a 49-yard touchdown run, but the Mustangs missed the extra point as the two teams ended the first quarter deadlocked at six.
The Huskies moved the ball into Stanton territory on their next possession but turned the ball over on downs. The Heartland defense quickly got the ball back to its offense with a three-and-out and the Huskies again drove into Mustangs territory but turned it over on fourth down.
Stanton promptly moved down the field and appeared to have a wide-open touchdown, but the receiver couldn’t hang onto Krusemark’s pass. Heartland rebounded to force a fourth-and-12, but Krusemark found Owen Vogel deep for a 29-yard touchdown pass to give the Mustangs a 14-6 lead with 3:15 to go until halftime.
Peters tossed an interception on the next Heartland possession, but the Huskies defense forced a turnover of their own as Quiring came down with an interception to stall a promising Stanton possession and keep the deficit at eight heading into the locker room.
The Mustangs roared out of the gate in the second half as Jason Claussen returned the opening kick 75 yards to the house to give the hosts a 22-6 lead 11 seconds into the third quarter.
Peters guided Heartland down the field on its next possession, driving deep into the red zone. On a fourth and goal, Wetjen took the ball and plunged into the end zone from one yard out to cut the deficit to 22-12 with 6:08 to go in the third quarter.
The Huskies never got any closer, as Stanton wore down the Heartland defense in the second half. Krusemark put the Mustangs on top 28-12 with a six-yard touchdown run on Stanton’s next drive.
After the Mustangs got a stop, Damien Erickson broke loose for a 22-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Barrett Wilke picked off Peters on the next Heartland drive and one play later, Krusemark ripped off a 75-yard touchdown rush – his third of the game – to put Stanton on top 43-12 with 9:08 to go in the game.
Adam Arens intercepted Peters on the next drive and the Mustangs capitalized as Vance Borgmann rumbled into the end zone from six yards out with 7:01 remaining.
Stanton tacked on another rushing score late as Tyler Hasebroock hit paydirt from 51 yards out to put the exclamation point on a 57-12 Mustangs victory.
Krusemark only competed one pass for Stanton in the win, but he had a couple potential touchdowns dropped and his one completion went for a 29-yard touchdown to covert a fourth-and-long to put Stanton up for good.
The Mustangs quarterback gashed the Heartland defense on the ground, unofficially running for 218 yards with three touchdowns. For the game, Stanton amassed 414 offensive yards and outscored the Huskies 43-6 after halftime.
Peters unofficially completed 11 of 26 passes for 128 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, two of which came in the second half as the Huskies tried to mount a big comeback.
Wetjen finished as Heartland’s leading receiver, hauling in five passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. Arbuck added four receptions for 35 yards, while Quiring caught a pair of passes for 37 yards.
Heartland ran the ball often against the Mustangs defense but did not find a ton of success. Arbuck unofficially ran 21 times for 73 yards to finish as the Huskies’ leading rusher, while Wetjen added 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.
The senior running back accounted for both of Heartland’s scores – one through the air and one on the ground.
With the loss, Heartland finishes the season with a 6-3 record.
