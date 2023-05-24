COLUMBUS – After ending the opening day of the Class C State Golf Championships tied for ninth in the team race, the Heartland boys turned in an even better outing Wednesday at Elks Country Club.

The Huskies improved on their opening-day total, carding a team score of 346 on Wednesday – 12 strokes better than the 358 they posted Tuesday – as they finished eighth in the team standings with a two-day aggregate score of 704 (plus-128).

Heartland finished four shots ahead of ninth-place Lincoln Lutheran and 16 in front of 10th-place Ponca, but the Huskies trailed seventh-place Pierce by three strokes and sixth-place Tekamah-Herman by four.

Kearney Catholic ran away with the team title as the Stars posted a cumulative score of plus-53 at 629, 23 strokes clear of Class C runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic.

Yutan (plus-106), Amherst (plus-111) and Lincoln Christian (plus-116) rounded out the top five at Elks Country Club.

The Huskies saw two golfers record top-15 individual finishes as senior Jacob Regier and sophomore Creighton Friesen finished in a two-way tie for 14th with a 162 (plus-18). Regier had a stronger second day, firing a 79 on Wednesday with four birdies on the card, including three on the back nine.

Regier collected birdies on Nos. 7, 10, 12 and 15 to offset a string of four consecutive bogeys from Nos. 2-5 and was just 1-over on the day standing on the 14th tee, but he played his final five holes at a collective 6-over; the senior posted nines of 39 on the front and 40 on the back to enter the clubhouse with a 79.

Friesen posted an 83 on Wednesday after shooting a 79 in the first round to join his teammate in a tie for 14th. The sophomore did not record a birdie during the second round and posted nines of 41 on the front and 42 on the back.

Andrew Franz also improved his score for the Huskies with a stronger showing Wednesday, as the junior carded a second-round 86 and finished tied for 38th with a 176, a collective 32 shots over par. Franz began his round on No. 10 and made the turn at 44 before posting a 42 on his second nine.

Zachary Miller and Ryan Hiebner rounded out the Huskie effort as the duo tied for 85th with an aggregate score of 207. Hiebner posted a 101 on Wednesday with nines of 51 and 50, while Miller played his first nine in 51 strokes and his second in 47 to enter the clubhouse with a second-day 98.

The area’s top individual performance belonged to Fillmore Central senior Alex Schademann, who carded a 7-over 79 on Wednesday and closed the tournament tied for eighth with a 160, 16 shots over par. Schademann played the front nine at a 2-over 38 during the second round and notched a 41 on the back nine as he capped his prep career with a third consecutive top-10 finish at state.

Centennial’s Alex Hirschfeld was also in action in the Class C field, where the junior fired a second-round 88 and finished in solo 43rd place with a 178 (plus-34).

Kearney Catholic’s Jackson Dunham brought home the individual title with a 3-over 149, three strokes clear of runner-up Bowdie Fox of GICC and five in front of third-place Noah Carpenter from Palmyra.

Cael Peters of Mitchell (155) and the Crusaders’ Jack Alberts (157) rounded out the top five. Other top-10 finishers included Amherst’s Austin Adelung and Pierce’s Abram Scholting in a tie for sixth and Schademann, St. Paul’s Samuel Wells and Kearney Catholic’s Nash Malone in a three-way tie for eighth.

Class D wrap

Exeter-Milligan’s Carter Milton was the lone area golfer to compete against the Class D field at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte; the sophomore carded a 5-over 77 on Wednesday to finish in solo fifth place with a 156 (plus-12).

After posting three birdies in the opening round Tuesday, Milton did not collect a single birdie in the second round but mostly limited mistakes with 14 pars in 18 holes on the second day. The sophomore opened with a double-bogey on No. 1 but parred each of his next eight holes to make the turn in 38 strokes, then played the back nine at a 3-over 39 to enter the clubhouse with a 77, two shots better than his Tuesday score.

Creighton’s Gage Burns was the individual champion with a 151, just five strokes ahead of Milton. Burns finished one stroke ahead of runner-up Quinton Heineman and two clear of third-place Layton Gralheer, both from Pender.

Perkins County’s Zaybreon Hansen finished fourth with a 154, while Humphrey St. Francis’ Jaden Kosch, Overton teammates Braden Fleischman and Kaden Lux, Wesley Trompke of Loomis and Sandy Creek’s Jake Dane also posted top-10 finishes.

The Class D team title went to Pender, which posted an aggregate team score of 641, 11 shots ahead of runner-up Overton.